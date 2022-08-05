iExec RLC Price Reaches $1.04 on Major Exchanges (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 5th. One iExec RLC coin can now be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00004527 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $84.35 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

iExec RLC Coin Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 coins. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

