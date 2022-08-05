IG Group (LON:IGG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.25) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IGG. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,210 ($14.83) price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,070 ($13.11).

Shares of LON IGG opened at GBX 820.50 ($10.05) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 717.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 761.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.30. IG Group has a 12-month low of GBX 646.75 ($7.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 947.50 ($11.61).

In related news, insider Charlie Rozes sold 17,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.37), for a total transaction of £122,837.55 ($150,517.77). In related news, insider Charlie Rozes sold 17,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.37), for a total transaction of £122,837.55 ($150,517.77). Also, insider Jonathan Moulds bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 703 ($8.61) per share, with a total value of £703,000 ($861,414.04).

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.

