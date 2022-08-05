IHT Real Estate Protocol Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $218,224.98 and $18,020.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,652.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003972 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00128805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032520 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

