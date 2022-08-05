Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.00.

ITW stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.84. The stock had a trading volume of 15,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.57. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

