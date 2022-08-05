Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works updated its FY22 guidance to $9.00-9.40 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $9.00-$9.40 EPS.
Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of ITW stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works
In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.00.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
Featured Articles
