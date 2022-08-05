Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives $9.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMVT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Immunovant to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Immunovant to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 32.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.94. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $9.53.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

