Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Shares Up 1.4%

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. 249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.
Incitec Pivot Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.
Incitec Pivot Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.063 dividend. This is a positive change from Incitec Pivot’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.58%.
About Incitec Pivot
Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers.
