Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.
Incyte Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $71.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.23. Incyte has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64.
Insider Transactions at Incyte
In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Incyte
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $8,034,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
