Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $71.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.23. Incyte has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $8,034,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

