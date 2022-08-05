Index Fund Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 636 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after acquiring an additional 401,615 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,745,526,000 after buying an additional 369,560 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,095,288,000 after buying an additional 100,386 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $923.40. 357,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,978,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $737.21 and a 200-day moving average of $844.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.57 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $859.50.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total value of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total value of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total value of $18,933,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,239 shares of company stock worth $53,099,879. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

