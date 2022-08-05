Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ISMAY. Cheuvreux lowered Indra Sistemas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Indra Sistemas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Get Indra Sistemas alerts:

Indra Sistemas Stock Performance

Shares of Indra Sistemas stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06. Indra Sistemas has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $6.26.

Indra Sistemas Dividend Announcement

About Indra Sistemas

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Indra Sistemas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

(Get Rating)

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indra Sistemas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indra Sistemas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.