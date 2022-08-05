Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) received a €18.00 ($18.56) price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($41.24) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.93) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($41.24) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($31.96) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($39.18) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($13.85) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($20.31).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

