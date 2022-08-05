Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,929 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Inhibikase Therapeutics worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IKT. ACT Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE IKT opened at $0.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.54.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibikase Therapeutics ( NYSE:IKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Inhibikase Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.29% and a negative net margin of 964.94%.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers.

