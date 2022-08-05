INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

INmune Bio Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of INMB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 55,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,658. The company has a quick ratio of 23.89, a current ratio of 23.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. INmune Bio has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $30.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37. The company has a market cap of $185.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on INMB. B. Riley cut shares of INmune Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity at INmune Bio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On INmune Bio

In other news, CFO David J. Moss acquired 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $48,279.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,244,651 shares in the company, valued at $7,803,961.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi bought 6,300 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $40,383.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,520,698 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,674.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David J. Moss bought 7,700 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $48,279.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,244,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,803,961.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 34.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 42,609 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

