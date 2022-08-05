Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €3.10 ($3.20) target price on the stock.
Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Innate Pharma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.72.
Innate Pharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ IPHA opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $11.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innate Pharma
About Innate Pharma
Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.
