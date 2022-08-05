Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Downgraded by TD Securities

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$21.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$19.00. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INE. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.27.

Shares of TSE INE traded up C$0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting C$19.39. 245,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,194. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.15. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$15.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$219.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.4395424 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Gagnon acquired 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,098.20.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

