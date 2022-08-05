Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) Shares Bought by Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New makes up about 0.7% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter worth about $363,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New Trading Down 0.7 %

PAPR traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.27. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,102. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $29.84.

