InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance
InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.78. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 million, a PE ratio of 49.17 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
