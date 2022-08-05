InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) PT Lowered to €9.60 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €19.00 ($19.59) to €9.60 ($9.90) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INPOY. Barclays lifted their target price on InPost from €8.60 ($8.87) to €9.00 ($9.28) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded InPost from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

InPost Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS INPOY opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. InPost has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $9.94.

About InPost

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

