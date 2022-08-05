Insider Buying: Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Buys $1,498,500.00 in Stock

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $1,498,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,066,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,894,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $14.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $323.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.64, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.0246 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,203,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 175,105 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 384,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 24,631 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Global Water Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. 31.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

