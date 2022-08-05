Insider Buying: Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Insider Purchases 14,700 Shares of Stock

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Rating) insider Michael Patrick O’Shea purchased 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £17,199 ($21,074.62).

Michael Patrick O’Shea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Michael Patrick O’Shea sold 133,239 shares of Premier Miton Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.48), for a total value of £161,219.19 ($197,548.33).

Premier Miton Group Stock Performance

Shares of PMI traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 120 ($1.47). 47,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,932. The firm has a market capitalization of £189.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,305.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Premier Miton Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 106 ($1.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 207 ($2.54). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 121.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 140.35.

Premier Miton Group Cuts Dividend

About Premier Miton Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Premier Miton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

