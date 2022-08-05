Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Major Shareholder Purchases $39,632.84 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELAGet Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 4,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,632.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,565,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,461,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 22nd, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 5,200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $41,704.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 20th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 5,100 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $41,208.00.
  • On Friday, July 1st, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,400.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 29th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 2 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $13.98.
  • On Wednesday, June 22nd, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 50,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $325,000.00.
  • On Friday, June 10th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 27,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00.

TELA Bio Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ TELA opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $122.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.47. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $8.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 155.13% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the second quarter worth $1,853,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in TELA Bio during the second quarter valued at $4,064,000. State Street Corp grew its position in TELA Bio by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Velan Capital Investment Management LP grew its position in TELA Bio by 50.5% during the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 451,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 151,400 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in TELA Bio by 4.0% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 108,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TELA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

TELA Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

