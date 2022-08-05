Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Major Shareholder Purchases $39,632.84 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 4,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,632.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,565,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,461,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 22nd, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 5,200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $41,704.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 5,100 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $41,208.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 2 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $13.98.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 50,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $325,000.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 27,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00.

TELA Bio Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ TELA opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $122.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.47. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $8.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 155.13% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the second quarter worth $1,853,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in TELA Bio during the second quarter valued at $4,064,000. State Street Corp grew its position in TELA Bio by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Velan Capital Investment Management LP grew its position in TELA Bio by 50.5% during the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 451,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 151,400 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in TELA Bio by 4.0% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 108,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TELA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

TELA Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Read More

