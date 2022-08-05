Insider Buying: Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $102,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,371.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Univar Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:UNVR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Univar Solutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $5,710,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $2,626,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

About Univar Solutions

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.