Insider Selling: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,239.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.93. 1,278,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,927. The stock has a market cap of $401.96 million, a P/E ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $27.09.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Collaborative Holdings Management LP grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 1,533,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,079,000 after buying an additional 297,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 64,226 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 253,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 364,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 158,500 shares in the last quarter. 41.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits worldwide. It offers products, such as the ABTS and FOX-P families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier, and FOX DiePak Loader.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.