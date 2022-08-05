Insider Selling: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,239.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance
Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.93. 1,278,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,927. The stock has a market cap of $401.96 million, a P/E ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $27.09.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.
Aehr Test Systems Company Profile
Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits worldwide. It offers products, such as the ABTS and FOX-P families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier, and FOX DiePak Loader.
