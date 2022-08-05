Insider Selling: CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,670,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $118.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.58 and a 200-day moving average of $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.84. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.03 and a 52 week high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.56.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $173.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.19 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,296,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,613,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 974,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,623,000 after purchasing an additional 46,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 711,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 428,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

