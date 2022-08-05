Insider Selling: Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) General Counsel Sells 9,232 Shares of Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 9,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $85,949.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of EWTX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 212,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,693. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56. The company has a market cap of $528.98 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of -0.19.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on EWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
