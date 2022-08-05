Insider Selling: Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) EVP Sells 415 Shares of Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) EVP Vernon Irvin sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $10,034.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,843.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Everbridge Stock Performance

Shares of EVBG opened at $31.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average is $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $167.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have commented on EVBG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 10.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 6.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

