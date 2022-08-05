Insider Selling: Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CEO Sells 23,918 Shares of Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $2,641,025.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,667 shares in the company, valued at $65,883,970.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.34. The company had a trading volume of 120,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,158. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.94 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Insperity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Insperity by 3.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Insperity by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Insperity by 1.6% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Insperity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

