Insider Selling: Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CEO Sells 23,918 Shares of Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $2,641,025.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,667 shares in the company, valued at $65,883,970.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Insperity Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NSP traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.34. The company had a trading volume of 120,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,158. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.94 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Insperity Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Insperity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Insperity by 3.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Insperity by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Insperity by 1.6% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Insperity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.33.
Insperity Company Profile
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
