Insider Selling: IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,434,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,540,659.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 1.6 %

IPG Photonics stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.84. 222,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.87. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $82.68 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.93. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 50,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 978,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,664,000 after acquiring an additional 71,414 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IPGP shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.38.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

