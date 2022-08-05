Insider Selling: IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Insider Sells 9,288 Shares of Stock

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) insider Donald Closser sold 9,288 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $22,012.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 948,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,373.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Donald Closser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IronNet alerts:

On Tuesday, July 12th, Donald Closser sold 2,544 shares of IronNet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $6,003.84.

On Friday, July 1st, Donald Closser sold 3,169 shares of IronNet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $6,686.59.

On Friday, May 6th, Donald Closser sold 6,563 shares of IronNet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $18,638.92.

IronNet Trading Down 1.7 %

IRNT opened at $2.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17. IronNet, Inc. has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $47.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IronNet

IronNet ( NYSE:IRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IronNet, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IronNet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in IronNet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in IronNet by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IronNet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, DAGCO Inc. purchased a new stake in IronNet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on IronNet from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

About IronNet

(Get Rating)

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IronNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IronNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.