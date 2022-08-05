Insider Selling: IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) SVP Sells 12,272 Shares of Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
IVERIC bio Stock Up 5.9 %
Shares of ISEE opened at $12.13 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19.
IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,889,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,126,000 after purchasing an additional 104,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,255,000 after acquiring an additional 99,606 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.7% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,891,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,332,000 after acquiring an additional 130,858 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,735,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,217,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,791,000 after purchasing an additional 467,026 shares during the last quarter.
IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
