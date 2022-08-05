Insider Selling: IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) SVP Sells 12,272 Shares of Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

IVERIC bio Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of ISEE opened at $12.13 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,889,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,126,000 after purchasing an additional 104,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,255,000 after acquiring an additional 99,606 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.7% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,891,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,332,000 after acquiring an additional 130,858 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,735,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,217,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,791,000 after purchasing an additional 467,026 shares during the last quarter.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.