Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Sells 949 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $59,891.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $639,051.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Glenn O’rourke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 14th, Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $219,813.10.

On Friday, May 20th, Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $18,201.30.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Glenn O’rourke sold 919 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $45,122.90.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 0.8 %

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.55. 1,459,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 1.21. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $85.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The business had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. CWM LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

