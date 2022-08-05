Insider Selling: Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Director Sells $272,080.00 in Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $138.04 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.33 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $212,114,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,752,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,242 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,577,000 after acquiring an additional 664,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,374,000 after acquiring an additional 578,810 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

