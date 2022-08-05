Insider Selling: Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Sells 6,045 Shares of Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $245,608.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 680,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,659,563.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Standard Motor Products Trading Down 6.1 %

NYSE SMP opened at $37.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.35. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $359.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SMP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,682,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,771,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

Further Reading

