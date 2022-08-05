Insider Selling: Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Insider Sells $73,505.49 in Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $73,505.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,291.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $27.06 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $147.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

