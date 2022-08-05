Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG) Insider Acquires £11,200 in Stock

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Rating) insider Richard Bernstein acquired 40,000 shares of Insig AI stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £11,200 ($13,723.81).

Richard Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 28th, Richard Bernstein acquired 115,000 shares of Insig AI stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £32,200 ($39,455.95).

On Tuesday, July 5th, Richard Bernstein acquired 45,000 shares of Insig AI stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £12,600 ($15,439.28).

On Thursday, June 30th, Richard Bernstein acquired 100,000 shares of Insig AI stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000 ($35,534.86).

Insig AI Stock Performance

Shares of INSG opened at GBX 28.50 ($0.35) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 32.20. The stock has a market cap of £30.12 million and a PE ratio of 2,850.00. Insig AI Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 19.06 ($0.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 70 ($0.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

About Insig AI

Insig AI Plc provides data science and machine learning solutions. It offers cutting-edge machine learning techniques, elastic database, and cloud-computing technology for investment professionals. The company's products include Insig Portfolio, a data science and machine learning platform designed to enhance investment strategies and portfolio interrogation; Insig Data, which takes data from third party providers and transforms it into a machine-readable format; and Insig Docs, an application that extracts, stores, and tags data from documents and allows access, unlock, and visualization of large amounts of data.

