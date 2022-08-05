Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Installed Building Products has a dividend payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $7.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 6.7 %

IBP stock traded down $6.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.53. 644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $141.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.52. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 45.84%. The business had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth $473,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

