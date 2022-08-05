Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBP traded down $6.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.98. The stock had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,426. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.44 and its 200 day moving average is $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.57. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $141.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.79.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.52. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 45.84%. The company had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 87.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

