Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Issues Earnings Results

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Insulet updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Insulet Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded up $12.87 on Friday, reaching $268.88. 20,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,351. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.55. Insulet has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.
Insider Transactions at Insulet
In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PODD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
