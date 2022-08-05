Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Issues Earnings Results

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Insulet updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Insulet Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded up $12.87 on Friday, reaching $268.88. 20,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,351. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.55. Insulet has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 106.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,723,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,668,000 after purchasing an additional 58,932 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,662,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,992,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PODD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.