Intact Financial Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Intact Financial in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.17. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $12.93 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.32 EPS.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.94 billion.

Intact Financial Price Performance

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IFC. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$214.21.

Shares of IFC opened at C$189.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$33.34 billion and a PE ratio of 13.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$182.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$180.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.44. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$158.00 and a twelve month high of C$191.56.

Intact Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.