Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) PT Lowered to C$3.50

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 311.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.00 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

CVE:ITR remained flat at C$0.85 on Friday. 262,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,043. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.58. The company has a market cap of C$53.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.20. Integra Resources has a one year low of C$0.82 and a one year high of C$3.86.

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Integra Resources will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

