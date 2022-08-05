Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $15.00. The company traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 3864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after buying an additional 3,132,042 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,956,000 after buying an additional 499,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after buying an additional 138,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,603,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after buying an additional 513,654 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,053,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,532,000 after purchasing an additional 225,994 shares during the last quarter.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

