Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $35.19

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.19 and last traded at $35.55, with a volume of 188798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Intel Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

