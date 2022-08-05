Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC reduced its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 21.2% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,872,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,442,000 after buying an additional 118,366 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $671,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 84,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.24.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.38. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $180.59.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.00% and a negative net margin of 973.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

