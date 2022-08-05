Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Lowered to $146.00 at Chardan Capital

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $172.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 138.87% from the stock’s previous close.

NTLA has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.71.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.12. 42,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,953. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.38. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.00. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $180.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 973.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.