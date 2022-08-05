Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.02. 2,687,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.33.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.91.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.