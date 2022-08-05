Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $593,903,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,250,000 after buying an additional 1,706,413 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,910,000 after buying an additional 333,012 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,199,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,194,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,688,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,443,000 after buying an additional 455,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.6 %

WRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

Shares of WRB stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.52. 11,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.94. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

