Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.18. 45,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,221. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

