Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $807,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,162,000 after purchasing an additional 64,638 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in General Dynamics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,169,000 after purchasing an additional 85,186 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,383,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $496,801,000 after acquiring an additional 92,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $484,878,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,499,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.71.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,588. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.98. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

