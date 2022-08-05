Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $866,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,443,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,159.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 167,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,045,000 after acquiring an additional 153,777 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,243,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded down $2.05 on Friday, hitting $247.48. 59,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,119. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.12 and its 200-day moving average is $249.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

