Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. SiteOne Landscape Supply comprises 0.5% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,057,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,848,000 after acquiring an additional 265,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 513,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,308.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,065,918.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.63.

NYSE:SITE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.55. 730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,877. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.77 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.35.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.